A pungent pong wafting through the countryside is ruining the lives of villagers, according to one resident.

Ian Haggerty, who lives in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, says an ‘evil smell’ has hit the village this week.

The 61-year-old said: “I can’t describe how bad it is.

Ian Haggerty has taken to wearing a face mask to reduce the smell

“I have never smelt something so bad in my life.

“Having lived in the countryside for 30 years I know you get smells from spreading the fields but never like this.”

He added: “It is unacceptable. It is ruining our lives.”

According to Ian, a local farmer has been spreading the fields since last week but he doesn’t believe this is to blame as he says usually the smell would subside quickly.

Instead he thinks there is a pit of standing slurry which is causing the ‘unbearable’ pong.

“A lot of people in Woolsthorpe are talking about this evil smell,” he said.

Ian Haggerty with his dog Maisy

“It isn’t normal and it is making everyone feel sick.”

Ian, who lives in Apple Tree Close which backs on to the fields, has resorted to wearing a face mask to ease the whiff and is driving into the neighbouring village of Colsterworth to walk his dog Maisy.

He has shared his concerns on Facebook but has been met with unsupportive comments.

“I find it strange that people who aren’t living here feel the need to comment,” he said.

Ian has also contacted the Environmental Health team at South Kesteven District Council but says he was told there was little that could be done.

The DEFRA Code of Good Agricultural Practice sets out measures farmers should take when spreading.

Recommended measures include ways of storing and applying organic manures, ways of applying fertilisers, and modifications to livestock diet and housing.

