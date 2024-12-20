A judge has given rare consent for a body to be exhumed at Barrowby Burial Ground after a blunder in which the grave was not dug deep enough.

The body of Christopher Giles Shennan who died on August 13 this year was buried on September 13. But it was later discovered that the grave digger had been given wrong information and had only dug deep enough for a single grave when he should have been told to dig a double depth grave.

As a result Mr Shennan’s widow, Melissa Shennan — backed by Julie Moss, clerk to Barrowby Parish Council — sought to have Mr Shennan’s body exhumed and re-buried after the grave has been dug to the intended depth.

A stock image of a gravedigger in action. Photo: istock/CatEyePerspective

And, in a move which he described as “exceptional” Mark Bishop, Chancellor of the Diocese of Lincoln, in his role as a judge of the Church of England’s Consistory Court has given his consent for this to happen.

Consistory Court judges normally refuse consent for exhumation on the basis of the church philosophy that a last resting place should be just that unless there has been a mistake or there are exceptional circumstances.

Granting consent for exhumation Judge Bishop said: “It is always exceptional to grant an exhumation, however I am satisfied that exceptional reasons do exist in this case for an exhumation to be permitted. There has plainly been a mistake in the depth of the grave being dug and this can now be remedied by a faculty (permission to exhume).”

At the same time the judge called on the parish council to review the way grave diggers are given their instructions before they start digging.

“Whilst I am sure that all recognise that errors can occur, an error that requires a faculty to exhume and reinter so soon after a funeral is a serious mistake which will no doubt have been extremely distressing for Mrs Shennan and her family,” he said.

In view of what had happened he called for an assurance “that the means by which gravediggers are given such important information before they dig, has been reviewed, and that such a mistake will not occur again”.