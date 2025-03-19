Five centuries of motherhood will be showcased to mark Mother’s Day.

Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, will celebrate the history of its duchesses and mother figures in a special exhibition opening on Saturday, March 29 to mark Mother’s Day, which falls the following day.

The ‘Motherhood at Belvoir’ exhibition, running until May 11, explores the women who shaped the castle over five centuries.

The present Duchess has also given special permission to show her own wedding dress, worn in 1992 during her marriage to the now 11th Duke of Rutland in the Belvoir Castle ceremony. Photo: Supplied

Visitors will discover Eleanor, 1st Countess of Rutland, a lady-in-waiting to Henry VIII’s queens, and Nanny Webb, who served the castle for 50 years.

A short film with the Duchess of Rutland and her daughters will offer a modern take on life at Belvoir.

The exhibition features newly rediscovered gowns and dresses worn by past duchesses.

Open from March 29, until May 11, the exhibition celebrates the strength, love and legacy of all the mothers and mother figures who have lived at Belvoir Castle over five centuries. Photo: Supplied

Sue Richmond, events manager at Belvoir Castle, said: "There’s a fascinating history of bold, strong and loving duchesses who called the castle home, and Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to uncover the milestones in their lives and show visitors even more of the Manners’ unique family history from the place they have inhabited for over 1,000 years.”

The Duchess of Rutland added: “The role of a duchess at Belvoir Castle is filled with responsibility, care, legacy and love, and highlighting how the role has changed over the centuries is a key theme in this exhibition.

“As Belvoir evolves with modern times and the estate diversifies and grows, it’s fascinating to observe how the role has transformed.”

Visitors can enjoy afternoon tea, tour state rooms and browse the retail village.

For more information and tickets, visit www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/motherhood-at-belvoir/

Entry to the exhibition is included in the ‘Castle and Garden’ ticket, priced at £23.40 for adults when booked in advance. Concessions are also available for students, over-65s and children.