A taste of Irish culture is heading to town this month.

A Night in Kilkenny, starring Irish folk and ballad band The Kilkennys, are coming to Grantham’s Meres Leisure Centre on Friday, April 19.

Renowned for their musicianship and vocal abilities, The Kilkennys have gained a reputation for revitalising traditional Irish music and adding their own touch of passion and energy.

A Night in Kilkenny is heading to Grantham on April 19, 2024.

After forming at a young age, the group have toured all over Ireland and have taken their music as far as Las Vegas, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Switzerland, Abu Dhabi and the Czech Republic.

The Grantham concert will form part of their two-week tour of Great Britain and their only tour date in Lincolnshire.

Audiences will hear traditional Irish songs including The Galway Girl, Hills Of Donegal, The Irish Rover, Go Lassie Go, Rocky Road To Dublin, Belfast Mill, Dirty Old Town and many more.

Tickets are on sale at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/ or by calling the box office on 01476 406158.

The show begins at 8pm on the night.