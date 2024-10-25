Get ready for a magical evening sail with Halloween vibes at a model club’s spooky evening sail this weekend.

Grantham Model Boat Club invites the community to an enchanting evening sail on Sunday, (October 27) from 3pm to 6pm at Wyndham Park's boating lake.

Illuminated boats, many adorned with Halloween decorations, will create a magical atmosphere.

Grantham Model Boat Club often hosts event days at Wyndham Park.

Members encourage public participation, offering pay boats decorated at no extra charge.

This event follows the Enchanted Spellbook Trail, allowing families to enjoy a full day of Halloween-themed activities in the park.

Will you be attending the spooky events at Wyndham Park this weekend? Email you pictures to news@lincsonline.co.uk