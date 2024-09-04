Experience a night of wartime nostalgia to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The D-Day Darlings will bring their celebrated wartime show to Grantham for the first time to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

On Friday (September 6), Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will host two performances of the D-Day Darlings’ concert: a matinee at 2pm and an evening show at 7.30pm.

The D-Day Darlings will be performing at Grantham Guildhall.

The D-Day Darlings, Britain’s premier wartime act, gained fame as semi-finalists on ITV's Britain’s Got Talent.

They will present a tribute to the era of the 1940s, performing beloved wartime classics such as “Pack Up Your Troubles”, “Keep the Home Fires Burning”, and “We’ll Meet Again”.

The concert will include wartime footage to enhance the live experience.

Tickets are available online at www.guildhallartscentre.com, by phone at 01476 406158, or at the Guildhall box office in Grantham.

Founded a decade ago by Kate Ashby, the group aims to honour the timeless music that uplifted Britain during its darkest days.