An annual event will celebrate and promote awareness of the diverse cultures and community groups next week.

Grantham College and University Centre is gearing up to host its annual "Culture in the Community" event on Tuesday, May 14, from 9.30am to 1.30pm at the Grantham College Sports Hall.

The third annual event is free of charge and open to students, staff, and the wider public.

Last year's event was a big success.

Organised by Simon Morris, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion at Grantham College, the event promises an insightful and engaging day for attendees.

More than 40 external stallholders will offer diverse cultural experiences, including Grantham Arts, Shine Lincolnshire, and the Grantham African and Afro-Caribbean Social Group.

Interactive activities like food tasting, dancing demonstrations, traditional dress try-ons, pottery, and henna art will immerse visitors in diverse cultural experiences.

There will be a number of activities to try out.

“One of my main goals was to bring different communities together and promote awareness and harmony between different people,” said Simon.

"We want to bring Grantham together as one big community, celebrating and embracing our differences, whether it is culture, religion, sexuality, age, or hobbies."

“Hopefully there will be something at the event for everyone.

Information will be available to attendees to find out more.

“Whether it is offering new experiences, new perspectives, new groups to join, new hobbies to start or receiving support.

“I hope it will also benefit those groups that are attending as stallholders to raise their profiles and get the community using their facilities.”

Attendees can also explore Grantham College's courses while enjoying cultural exploration and entertainment.