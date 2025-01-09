A talk will give audiences an insight into an explorer's adventures over a century ago.

‘In the Footsteps of Shackleton’ will take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, on Wednesday, January 22.

It will give an illustrated account of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition, which took place in 1912, where his ship the Endurance was crushed and sank in the Weddell Sea.

The talk will discuss the expeditions of Sir Ernest Shackleton.

After 15 months of drifting on ice, he and his crew made it to Elephant Island.

From the beach, he launched the James Caird with five crew members and sailed 800 miles in the southern ocean, eventually making their way to South Georgia.

As well as hearing about the dangers he faced and his strong leadership, the speaker will add a postscript of his own adventure sailing the southern ocean to South Georgia, following Shackleton’s route over mountains.

Tickets cost £8 at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/in-the-footsteps-of-shackleton-guildhall.

The talk begins at 7.30pm.