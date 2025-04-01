Care home residents have enjoyed their latest monthly meeting with primary school children.

Staff and residents at Newton House Care Home in Grantham welcomed Poplar Farm School as part of their monthly wellbeing visits.

The children and residents got their ‘eyes down’ for a game of bingo in their latest visit.

Residents and the pupils had a fun time!

General manager Sonia Fairhurst said: “It is beautiful watching everyone joining in together, with both generations helping each other when the numbers were called out.

“Our visits from Poplar Farm School are always so much fun and heartwarming watching their friendships blossom.

Pupils from Poplar Farm enjoyed bingo with residents at Newton House

Eyes down!

“We are already looking forward to our next visit.”