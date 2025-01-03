A discarded skip has finally been removed following months of issues with fly tipping.

It is unknown who owns the skip — which has been blighting in Inner Street, Grantham — but it is said to have been there for at least six months, according to a resident.

The skip has finally been removed today (Friday, January 3).

The frustrated complainant, who did not wish to give their name, branded the skip as an ‘eyesore’ and a ‘health hazard’.

The skip inn Inner Street, Grantham.

They added: “I can’t believe it has been left like this for so long. During the warm weather the smell was really bad.”

The skip was left in front of Lincolnshire Processed Scrap Metal Recycling — but it is actually on Lincolnshire County Council land.

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Processed Scrap Metal Recycling said they had reported it to the council several times, due to fly tipping issues over the months.

There has been flytipping incidents as a result of the skip being left.

A LCC highways spokesperson had said that removing the skip might ‘take some time’ after being approached by Lincs Online this week — but the offending item has finally been moved.

Speaking before the removal, the spokesman said: “Now that we’re aware of this skip that seems to have outstayed its welcome, our next steps will be identifying who it belongs to and agreeing a timescale for removing it.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any record of a licence application for it so it may take some time for our local team to find out whose skip it is.

“If we don’t have any success, we’ll take enforcement action to have it removed.

“In the meantime, we encourage anyone wanting to apply for a skip or scaffold licence to do so on our website.”