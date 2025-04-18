A fallen tree has forced the closure of a village road this morning, causing disruption to motorists.

AA Traffic News has flagged that Swinehill near Harlaxton has been shut in both directions from the Grantham and Croxton turn to Manor Drive, following reports of a tree collapsing at the brow of the hill.

The incident was said to have been reported just before 9.30am today (Friday).

Swinehill, Harlaxton, has been blocked by a fallen tree. Image: Google Streetview

Drivers may wish to consider alternative routes while authorities respond to the situation.

There are currently no details on how long the road is expected to remain closed or if any damage has been caused to surrounding property or infrastructure.

Lincolnshire Police have been asked for further information.