Lincolnshire Police stops ‘familiar’ vehicle on A1 near Grantham

By Katie Green
-
Published: 08:57, 09 July 2024

A vehicle was stopped by the police for a second time in four months.

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit stopped the ‘familiar’ vehicle and trailer yesterday (Monday, July 8) on the A1 near Grantham.

This time, the driver was stopped for not using a driver’s card, a card used in a tacograph to monitor speed, distance and other details.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
The driver was stopped from moving for 11 hours.

In March, the same vehicle was stopped by officers for not using a tachograph and a damaged tyre.

