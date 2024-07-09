A vehicle was stopped by the police for a second time in four months.

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit stopped the ‘familiar’ vehicle and trailer yesterday (Monday, July 8) on the A1 near Grantham.

This time, the driver was stopped for not using a driver’s card, a card used in a tacograph to monitor speed, distance and other details.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The driver was stopped from moving for 11 hours.

#RPU stopped this accident waiting to happen on the #A1 in #GRANTHAM Driver reported for no tachograph in use, driving otherwise in accordance and cord exposed on tyre. Trailer prohibited and driver prohibited from driving for 11 hours until daily rest completed. #PG9 #PG170 pic.twitter.com/hLiJk3GZ7i — Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps) March 19, 2024

In March, the same vehicle was stopped by officers for not using a tachograph and a damaged tyre.