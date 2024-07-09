Lincolnshire Police stops ‘familiar’ vehicle on A1 near Grantham
A vehicle was stopped by the police for a second time in four months.
Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit stopped the ‘familiar’ vehicle and trailer yesterday (Monday, July 8) on the A1 near Grantham.
This time, the driver was stopped for not using a driver’s card, a card used in a tacograph to monitor speed, distance and other details.
The driver was stopped from moving for 11 hours.
In March, the same vehicle was stopped by officers for not using a tachograph and a damaged tyre.