A day packed with family fun, food, and festivities promises a vibrant day out for the community next week.

Dysart Park’s annual Family Fun Day returns to the Grantham venue on Sunday, July 7, and will feature a variety of attractions, including the ever-popular Fun Dog Show with twelve categories.

Supported by local clubs and organisations, the Family Fun Day offers a chance to enjoy Grantham’s Dysart Park.

Last years event was a fantastic day out for families.

Attendees can enjoy exotic creatures from Animals UK, and children can participate in friendly competition with the signature Kids Races.

The park will host arena acts and stalls with cakes, tombolas, garden ornaments, and more.

Fundraising activities will add to the excitement.

The annual dog show always proves popular.

A dedicated kids' area will entertain with swing boats, chair-o-planes, face painting, and more.

The free-to-attend event kicks off at 11am with a Zumba warm-up session in the arena, setting the tone for a day filled with fun.

The dog show costs £2 per entry.

Local band The Dysarts will provide a lively finale, performing at 3.30pm.