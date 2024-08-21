A village fete will be held this weekend.

Barrowby Summer Fete will take place at the Barrowby Sports Pavillion on Saturday (August 24) and Sunday (August 25) from 10am both days.

On Saturday, there will be a summer market, scarecrow village trail, charity stalls, raffle, tombola and much more.

Much of the same will take place on Sunday, in addition to miniature donkeys, inflatables, vintage rides, archery demonstrations and much more.

On both days, there will also be a bar and hot food. In the evenings, there will also be live music on offer.