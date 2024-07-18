If you go down to the church this weekend, make sure to take your teddy bears.

Harlaxton Church is holding a Teddy Bears' Picnic and Community Coffee Morning on Saturday (August 20) from 10.30am to midday.

The event will include an abseiling activity for your fluffy companions, as well as stalls featuring Joanna’s Pottery, Jane’s James, Bric-a-Brac, MU Cards, and John’s Soaps.

Stock image of a teddy bear on a zipline. Picture: Phil Creighton

A raffle and refreshments will be available for purchase.