Farmers are celebrating after one of their products has been recognised in an awards.

Peacock Farm, in Muston near Grantham, has been awarded two stars for its rhubarb vinegar in the Great Taste Awards, a global food and drink accreditation scheme.

Donya Donger, who co-owns Peacock Farm alongside her husband Leigh, said: “We’re delighted to have won two stars at the Great Taste Awards.

Leigh and Donya Donger, owners of Peacock Farm.

“The original recipe was handed down through my family to me from my grandmother and we decided to make it part of what we produce on the farm.

“Our sweet vinegars are vinegar, but not as you know it! The flavours can bring to life so many different dishes and we’re trying to spread word to get more people enjoying them.

“When people think of vinegar, they think of what you add to chips. Sweet vinegars are not like that, they are deliciously fruity and they’re definitely not for chips!

Rhubarb vinegar by Peacock Farm.

“My grandmother would be delighted to see the vinegars win an award and how we’re sharing them as part of our produce made on site at Peacock Farm.”

Peacock Farm has previously been recognised in the Great Taste Awards for other flavours in its vinegar range, including strawberry, raspberry and blackberry.

On its rhubarb vinegar, judges said: “The flavour is outstanding, you have performed some magic here. The balance of the sour and sweet and acid notes is perfect.

“The judges think that it would make a lovely summer drink with sparkling water, ice and lemon, and could also be used in salad dressings or drizzled over ice cream.”