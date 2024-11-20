Christmas is coming to a castle retail village.

The Engine Yard, at Belvoir Castle near Grantham, is gearing up for the festive season with its Christmas activities getting in full swing from Saturday, November 23, running until Sunday, December 22.

Father Christmas will be stopping by on his busy schedule to join families for a festive breakfast, as well as children getting the chance to visit him in his grotto.

Also, Christmas pop-up stallholders will begin to appear at the retail village, with crafts, food and drink on offer every weekend.

Visitors will also be entertained across the weekends with live music, choirs, musicians, carol singers and brass bands.

For the creatives out there, a number of workshops will also be taking place each weekend including wreath making, bauble painting, decorative sewing workshops and Christmas card painting.

Belvoir’s adventure playground will also be transformed into a Christmas trail with challenges, hidden surprises and other festive treats.

Rachel Cullis Dorsett, marketing consultant at Belvoir Castle, said: “Christmas is such an incredibly exciting time of year for all ages and the team here has worked hard to ensure that there’s a wide range of memorable festive events for all interests here at Belvoir.

“We’re very lucky to have our beautiful retail village and we hope our visitors enjoy everything this has to offer this Christmas in a truly glorious setting.”

All of the Christmas events can be booked at https://www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/christmas-at-the-belvoir-retail-village/.

The breakfast with Santa is available on selected days and costs £25 per person, for both adults and children.

Santa’s grotto is also available on selected days and costs £15 for children and adults are free.