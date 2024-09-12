Fans of Amy Winehouse have one last chance to see a tribute to the singer tomorrow (Friday) before it moves to the West End.

Grantham’s own Hattie Johnson will perform her acclaimed tribute show, Revisiting Amy, one final time at Belvoir Castle before it begins its run in London.

Johnson, known for her soulful renditions of Amy Winehouse’s greatest hits, including Back to Black, Rehab, and Valerie, will offer a memorable farewell performance to her hometown audience.

Hattie Johnson performing in Revisiting Amy.

Gates open at 5pm, with the show starting at 7pm and concluding at 11pm, following a support act.

Attendees can expect an evening filled with the heartfelt melodies and powerful vocals that celebrated the legacy of Winehouse, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 27.

Tickets cost £17.50, with a 10% discount for direct bookings on the Belvoir Castle website.

The event will also feature a selection of food and drinks for a full evening experience.

Johnson expressed her excitement for the performance, saying, ““This is going to be a hugely momentous performance for me, as I perform this show to my home-town audience one final time before it moves to London next year.

“The show celebrates the talent and music of Amy Winehouse and when you come and see the show, I can promise you – you are going to have so much fun!”

To find out more go to https://www.belvoircastle.com.

People can find out how to book tickets and more about the events.