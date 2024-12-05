The final phase of improvement works to a busy road will begin next week.

Daytime closures on Dysart Road between Trent Road and the A1 overbridge in Grantham will start on Monday, December 9, with weekday closures from 6am to 6pm for final surfacing.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained.

The final phase of works on Dysart Road will begin next week. Photo: Daniel Jaines

From Saturday, December 7, Dysart Road between Barrowby Gate and Sankt Augustin Way will reopen for two-way traffic, allowing commuters to turn onto Trent Road or towards Sankt Augustin Way.

It will remain closed overnight for the rest of the week on Thursday and Friday nights.

Temporary signals will run for up to three days from December 9 to 19 to connect a footway near Dysart Way retail park.

The Dysart Road project is on track to finish before Christmas, said the council.