Three fire crews attended a road traffic collision on the A1 in the early hours of this morning, cutting a driver from his vehicle.

Firefighters from Grantham, Corby Glen and Stamford attended the scene, near Colsterworth.

The incident occurred at 3.10am.

“Crews from Grantham Fire Station, Corby Glen Fire Station and Stamford Fire Station attended an RTC on the A1 near Colsterworth,” a Lincs Fire and Rescue statement said.

“Crews used Holmatro cutting gear to release the driver from the vehicle.”