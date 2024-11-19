Home   Grantham   News   Article

Fire crews from Grantham, Stamford and Corby Glen cut driver from vehicle following 3am A1 crash

By Duncan Browne
Published: 09:41, 19 November 2024

Three fire crews attended a road traffic collision on the A1 in the early hours of this morning, cutting a driver from his vehicle.

Firefighters from Grantham, Corby Glen and Stamford attended the scene, near Colsterworth.

The incident occurred at 3.10am.

“Crews from Grantham Fire Station, Corby Glen Fire Station and Stamford Fire Station attended an RTC on the A1 near Colsterworth,” a Lincs Fire and Rescue statement said.

“Crews used Holmatro cutting gear to release the driver from the vehicle.”

