Firefighters were called to rescue a driver from flooded water.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to recover a car from flooding along Rectory Lane, Bottesford, last night (Tuesday, October 1).

The road was closed off while the vehicle was removed.

The car stuck in water along Rectory Lane, Bottesford. Photo: Catherine Skippen

Fire crews were called to recover the vehicle. Photo: Catherine Skippen

A flood alert was in place yesterday for the River Witham in South Kesteven, warning drivers to avoid low lying paths near rivers.

Fire crews were called to recover the vehicle. Photo: Catherine Skippen

The car stuck in water along Rectory Lane, Bottesford. Photo: Catherine Skippen

Have you been affected by flooding? Let us know in the comments below.