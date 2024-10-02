Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews save vehicle from flooding in Bottesford

By Katie Green
Published: 09:13, 02 October 2024

Firefighters were called to rescue a driver from flooded water.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to recover a car from flooding along Rectory Lane, Bottesford, last night (Tuesday, October 1).

The road was closed off while the vehicle was removed.

The car stuck in water along Rectory Lane, Bottesford. Photo: Catherine Skippen
Fire crews were called to recover the vehicle. Photo: Catherine Skippen
A flood alert was in place yesterday for the River Witham in South Kesteven, warning drivers to avoid low lying paths near rivers.

