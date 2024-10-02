Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews save vehicle from flooding in Bottesford
Published: 09:13, 02 October 2024
Firefighters were called to rescue a driver from flooded water.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to recover a car from flooding along Rectory Lane, Bottesford, last night (Tuesday, October 1).
The road was closed off while the vehicle was removed.
A flood alert was in place yesterday for the River Witham in South Kesteven, warning drivers to avoid low lying paths near rivers.
