Fire crews rescued a driver who was trapped in their Toyota Yaris after a crash on Monday night (January 20).

The incident on Corby Road, Burton Coggles, near Grantham, occurred at 9.24pm.

Firefighters from Corby Glen and Grantham used a saw to remove the windscreen and safely free the casualty, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed.

Firefighters attended to the vehicle in Burton Coggles.

Emergency responders helped to secure the vehicle and ensure the driver was safe.

Further details about the cause of the crash or the driver's condition have not been released.