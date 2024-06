A car caught on fire yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the incident in Londonthorpe Road, Grantham, just after 3pm yesterday (Monday, June 10).

The cause of the fire was a mechanical failure.

Fire crews were called to the car fire in Londonthorpe Road, Grantham. Picture: Istock

Crews extinguished the fire, as well as isolating two batteries, including one in the engine compartment and one in the boot