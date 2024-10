Firefighters were called to save a dog from a river yesterday afternoon (Thursday, October 3).

Grantham and Bourne crews were called to Dysart Park at around 3.30pm after a border collie had entered the water.

Crews were unable to find the dog and they are unaware of what happened to the animal.

Crews from Grantham and Bourne were called to Dysart Park. Photo: RSM Photography

Crews were unable to locate the border collie. Photo: RSM Photography

Crews from Grantham and Bourne were called to Dysart Park on Thursday afternoon (October 3). Photo: RSM Photography

