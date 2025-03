Firefighters were called to an ‘out of control’ bonfire last night (Monday, March 10).

Lincolnshire fire and rescue crews were called to the fire in Alexandra Road, Grantham, just after 5pm.

Firefighters described the bonfire as ‘out of control’. It resulted in damage to three fence panels and the surrounding garden foliage.

Fire crews were called to Alexandra Road in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Crews used a hosel reel and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.