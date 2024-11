Firefighters will be out throughout December to help Santa.

Grantham Fire Station will be running its Santa sleigh route from Wednesday, December 11, until Wednesday, December 18.

The crew will be raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Santa will be out in Grantham again this year. Photo: Quebec Canada.

Here is when people can catch the sleigh:

• December 11 - Springfield Road

• December 12 - Barrowby village and Sunningdale

• December 13 - Earlsfield

• December 16 - Gonerby Hill Foot

• December 17 - Barrowby Gate

• December 18 - Princess Drive

Other organisations have also revealed its Santa sleigh routes for Lincolnshire and Rutland.

