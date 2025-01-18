A firm that works with major names such as Siemens and Vestas has appointed a new head of product development.

Grantham-based BGB specialises in fibre optic rotary joints (FORJs) for renewable energy, transport, and construction.

The family-owned company leads European markets in renewable energy rotary solutions, fostering long-term relationships with employees and clients.

Dr Ben Murphy is returning to Grantham firm BGB in a new role. Photo: Supplied

It works with Siemens and Vestas, showcasing Lincolnshire’s engineering expertise globally.

BGB has now appointed Dr Ben Murphy as head of product development, marking a step in its plans to enhance global innovation.

Ben, who joined BGB in 2018 as a research and development engineer, returns with automotive and agri-tech experience.

In his new role, he will lead BGB’s FORJ product range, focusing on future-proof solutions across energy and utilities.

“To be rejoining this team is a hugely exciting prospect, and I’ve already got plans to extend our FORJ product range and capabilities to serve our customers’ needs,” said Ben.

“I’m also grateful to the team for their continued support, even during my time away from the firm.

“The family culture here at BGB is what makes us stand out and, alongside the opportunities on offer, really encouraged me to return.”

He said that ethos had fostered lasting relationships with teams, collaborators, and long-term customers.

David Holt, BGB’s chief executive officer, said Ben would play a “critical role” in the firm.

“Ben’s skill and experience are hugely valuable, and his hands-on customer approach aligns perfectly with how we like to deliver our services,” he said.

“His decision to return to BGB after a brief hiatus demonstrates the importance of investing in your team and keeping in touch with gifted former employees—a career pathway that’s a testament to the strong culture here at BGB.”

BGB employs 100 staff across the UK and US.