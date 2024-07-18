A woman with over 30 years of experience in fitness pilates rehabilitation is opening her own studio.

Julie Simpson is opening Align n Revive on September 14 on the ground floor at The Castlegate Centre, on the junction of Castlegate and Lombard Street, Newark,

The building, which is now being developed by Tim Hubbard, of Castlegate Newark Limited and what was the former Atrium nightclub is now four smaller retail units.

Julie, who has been teaching since the age of 15, teaches fitness classes in Claypole, Long Bennington and Grantham, however, when she saw the opportunity to open a studio in Newark she took it.

She said: “I felt there is a need for Newark people to get fitter and stronger as Newark has good connections with the train line, people coming from London and surrounding areas.

“Newark is a busy town but needs something different to offer which is what I'm doing.”

Her classes are open to anyone, however, she focuses on helping customers with fitness and rehabilitation from bad backs and sedentary lifestyle to poor posture in the work environment.

The classes will include discount classes and membership, a beginners course, children’s reformer, one-to-one personal training and fitness retreats at weekends.

After being involved in a car crash at 70mph where she had serious spinal injuries and was left paralysed on her left side, Julie had to experience the lows and highs of rehabilitation, which she admits she can relate and empathise with people.

“I do believe that everyone is different and have different needs and I have all the experience to help that client feel fitter and lose weight and have a better mental health and well-being,” she added.

The Reformer Pilates movement uses one’s core, stability and flexibility and has no impact on the joints as the carriage moves people, making it safe for sedentary people and people with injuries or in need of rehabilitation.

“I have a passion for fitness pilates rehabilitation and worked in the industry for over 30 years.

“I felt the need to train the Reformer Pilates as I heard so much about and because I have the knowledge of Pilates it was a no-brainer, the reformer Pilates has expanded all over the country and everyone is enjoying the new experience.”

The first day, Saturday (September 14) will be an open day from 10am to 4pm and people be offered discount membership, raffle prizes including membership, free grippy socks, T-shirts and a glass of prosecco and entrance.

In the future, Julie wants to expand the business and add more classes. She also wants to get involved with chiropractic and osteopaths and receive GP referrals in the Newark area.