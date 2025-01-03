A five-bedroom house near Grantham could soon be converted into children's care home for up to two young people.

Planning officers have recommended South Kesteven District Council's Planning Committee approve the proposal to change the use of the property in Hougham ahead of a meeting on Thursday (January 9).

According to the planning documents, the proposed care home would operate with a 2:1 ratio of carers to children, plus a registered manager, meaning up to seven people could occupy the property at any time. Staff shifts would run either from 8am to 9pm or 8pm to 9am.

This five-bedroom house could soon become a children's care home. Photo: Google Maps

Applicant Anchor Care and Education Limited explained that the young people placed into the home by local authorities may have experienced significant challenges, including witnessing or being victims of domestic abuse or issues related to alcohol and drugs.

Some may have been subjected to sexual abuse either within or outside their homes, while others may face emotional challenges that cannot be addressed within their families.

“Many of the young people who will be placed with us might have been placed in foster care, but demand is currently outstripping available resources, and small children’s homes are the next best option,” the applicant outlined.

“There is a perception that young people are placed in children’s homes because their behaviour is unmanageable within a ‘normal’ family home. This is not necessarily the case.

“Many of our young people have had traumatic starts to their lives and, through no fault of their own, have been placed in the care system. Our job is to ensure they have access to the same opportunities as other young people who have had a less difficult start in life.”

Hougham Parish Council has formally objected to the proposal, arguing that the village is relatively isolated, with few families with young children. This has prompted concerns from residents about the potential impact on the village’s quality of life.

“Whilst concerns could arise from normal family occupancy, the proposed use differs significantly from the character of the remaining village and there is a far higher potential for noise and disturbance than that which could be expected with normal family occupancy,” a parish council representative stated.

“Whilst we accept that the potential of anti-social behaviour is not a material planning consideration, it is nevertheless a serious matter of concern to those who may be affected.”

Nevertheless, the applicant said that the property, with its five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two lounges, an office, and a large kitchen-diner, can comfortably accommodate all seven occupants. They also highlighted that the village's location provides a safe environment, away from dangers often associated with highly populated urban areas.

“We understand that residents fear that our young people may cause a nuisance through disruptive behaviour, but they are no more likely to cause a nuisance than the children of any other families who live in Hougham,” they wrote.

“The experience of the neighbours where our other homes are located is very positive, and the young people have contributed to the communities they live in through participating in charity events and village life. This is something we actively encourage as we hope to instil in the young people their sense of themselves as part of a community.”