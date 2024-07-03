Roadworks that will take up to five weeks begin next week.

The works will begin on Monday (July 8) along Alma Park Road in Grantham, from the junction of Londonthorpe Lane to Fifth Avenue.

Katherine Cassar, Lincolnshire County Council assistant director for highways, said: “The carriageway along Alma Park Road in Grantham is starting to fail in places, so we will be completely rebuilding it from the ground up starting on July 8.

Alma Park Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

“As part of the works, the team will be using over 3,500 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials to reconstruct it.

“While on site, we’ll also be carrying out some drainage and kerbing repairs which need to be done.”

Traffic management will be put in place, including temporary traffic signals in the day for three weeks from July 8.

There will also be road closures from 7pm until 5am from Friday, July 19 during weekdays.

Diversions will be put in place via Harrowby Lane, Belton Lane and Londonthorpe Lane.