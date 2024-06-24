A cadet raised a flag at a ceremony to mark Armed Forces Week.

The event in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham was attended by past and serving military, the Royal British Legion, council officers and members, representatives of the King’s School Grantham’s Combined Cadet Force, the War Memorials Trust, Royal Navy Association, Merchant Navy Association and Grantham Town Council.

Lt Col Duncan Lowe, head of establishment at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, talked about the area’s link with its local military community.

Cadet Corporal Arun Ratcliffe raised the flag outside the South Kesteven District Council offices

Lt Col Lowe said: “Today is important for not only service men and women but also for friends and families offering them moral support so they can provide service to the country, and enable closer links to the community, which to me is a key element.

“That relationship between the military, the local community and the wider civilian society is something that I am keen to foster and develop further.”

Padre Paul Whitehead from Prince William of Gloucester Barracks read the armed forces prayer and Grantham’s Royal British Legion chairperson Clive Cooper recited part of the Poem for the Fallen.

Padre Paul Whitehead officiating

The Last Post and Reveille were played by Cadet Lance Corporal Samy Almerie and the flag was raised by Cadet Corporal Arun Ratliffe.

Cadet Lance Corporal and trumpeter Samy Almerie played the Last Post and Reveille

The flag will remain flying until the end of Armed Forces Day, which is on Saturday (June 29).



