A flag has been raised to mark Merchant Navy Day.

The Red Ensign flag was raised above St Peter’s Green in Grantham today (Tuesday), with representatives of South Kesteven District Council, members of the Merchant Navy Association and Royal British Legion officials present.

Before the ceremony, Captain John Sail, Merchant Navy Association national chairman, read Sea Fever, by John Masefield.

Guests at the flag raising in St Peter's Hill.

Father Clay Roundtree, associate rector of St Wulfram’s Church, led the prayers, followed by SKDC chairman councillor Paul Fellows (Dem Ind) recited the Kohima Epitaph.

Merchant Navy Day commemorates the actions of merchant mariners. The date was chosen to mark the sinking of the SS Athenia, the first British merchant ship lost during the Second World War.