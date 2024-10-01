Flood alerts have been issued near the area.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert this morning (Tuesday, October 1) for the River Devon and Smite and the tributaries from Knipton to the River Trent at Newark, including Bingham, Aslockton, Orston, Sibthorpe, and Cotham.

There is also an alert on the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough, including The Flood Road, A156, Dunham Road and Gainsborough Road.

A flood warning has been put in place. Photo: Istock

Areas highlighted as being at risk including Dunham, Normanton, and Sutton-on-Trent and the tributaries around Fiskerton, Rolleston, and Bleasby.

The Environment Agency is “closely monitoring the situation”, and a further update will be issued tomorrow.

“Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded,” a spokesman said.