A flower and garden returns to a castle for its seventh year.

The Flower and Garden show will be held at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, from Saturday, August 31 until Sunday, September 1.

Belvoir’s head gardener Andy Tudbury will be on hand to share tips.

Belvoir Castle.

He said: “The Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle is a highlight of the year for me.

“It’s so lovely watching our visitors learn even more about the horticultural world and leave the event feeling inspired and full of wonderful ideas to try in their own garden.”

Horticultural and floral experts David Domoney and Jonathan Moseley will also be special guests at the event, providing guests with their valuable insights and gardening tips.

Flowers will be in bloom for the show at Belvoir Castle.

David is a chartered horticulturist and television presenter with over 40 years experience in the industry.

His TV credits include presenting on ITV’s Love Your Garden and Garden Club, and he is also a resident garden expert on ITV’s This Morning.

He said: “I am really looking forward to taking part in Belvoir’s Flower and Garden Show, the surrounding parkland and gardens provide a magnificent setting for such a popular event.

“It’s always a wonderful experience meeting people who want to learn more about plants and flowers and being able to share some top tips to help them on their horticultural journey.”

Jonathan is an internationally celebrated floral designer and public speaker with over 30 years of experience. He was also a floral expert on BBC's The Big Allotment Challenge and is an accomplished writer, broadcaster and demonstrator.

He said: “I love being able to spread the word about growing and arranging beautiful seasonal British blooms and I can’t wait to see everyone at the show.

“It’s important to encourage people to get creative with home grown flowers and foliage, giving them the confidence to try things out for themselves and this upcoming event is going to be a fantastic opportunity to do just that.”

For even more insight, there will also be guided tours around Belvoir’s Capability Brown parkland, taking visitors to areas which are normally off limits to the public.

Belvoir Castle’s own eateries, including Belvoir Bistro, Belvoir Farm Shop and the Aviary Cafe will be serving up some delicious goods for the day.

Anyone who would like to purchase tickets can do so at www.belvoircastle.com

Two types of tickets are available. One includes entry to the show, castle, gardens and adventure playground and the other includes show entry, gardens and adventure playground.