A flytipper has been fined £1,000 after illegally dumping rubbish in a lay-by.

South Kesteven District Council fined the offender £1,000 for a flytip near Grantham, reducing it to £500 for prompt payment.

The council did not name the offender but urged residents to report flytipping to prevent more cases.

Coun Rhys Baker (Ind), cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “Dumped waste like this is criminal.

“It is anti-social behaviour, ruins our countryside, and costs the taxpayer every time it happens.”

He praised the passer-by who reported the incident, saying community support is vital for enforcement.

“SKDC has a zero-tolerance approach to flytipping,” Coun Baker said.

“We need our communities to help us stamp it out.

“Evidence is the most important thing because without it, we cannot fine the criminals responsible.”

Report fly-tipping at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping or call 01476 406080.

Coun Baker also warned: “If someone is offering you a price that is too good to be true, it probably is.

“It is easy to check that private waste carriers are legal and registered, and the good carriers will want you to check.”

Hazardous waste cases may involve police or the Environment Agency.