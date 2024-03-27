A couple that has expanded their catering business into a Sandwich Van company after the pandemic, has now expanded to Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Carla and Stacey Garey, of Ashby, Leicestershire, established the multi-million-pound company — Saffron Catering — 12 years ago.

Two years ago, the couple started Saffron Sandwich Vans with two small and second-hand vans bought off eBay to supply food around the Ashby area.

Due to its success, it has now expanded to Nottinghamshire, with the first hub having opened on February 1 at a central point in Bingham.

With eight vans departing from the Bingham hub, it expanded its routes to Newark, Mansfield, Grantham, Melton Mowbray, Loughborough and Nottingham north and south.

“We started the sandwich side of the business literally out back of covid as we were trying to expand and grow the company and survive the pandemic,” said Stacey.

She added: “We then realised it was such a good business model and that we could scale that up quite quickly when covid finished.”

The business's main depot, where all the magic happens overnight, is located at Appleby Magna.

The sandwich vans stock a range of food of homemade food, from cool to hot such as salads, sandwiches, baguettes, jacket potatoes, sausage rolls, Cornish pasties, samosas and a daily special meal.

They also sell snacks such as crisps, sweets and a variety of drinks.

The service also provides vegetarian and vegan options.

The Newark van, driven by Sarah Hasall, covers areas around businesses and offices including the industrial estate in Fernwood, Newark and Roseland business park in Long Bennington.

The business runs Monday to Friday with the first call at 8.30am until 1pm.

Sarah said: “I think because we have got such a large variety, people are very impressed with it.

“People can let us know their dietary requirements and we can try and accommodate.

“The business is now starting to get established because people are used to us coming around every day, they want reliability.”

The hub in the Ashby area also has vans going to Birmingham, Leicester and Tamworth.

The business owners, besides wanting to expand their business, also wanted to create more jobs in the community.

They have created 16 full-time jobs for the drivers, a manager for each site and a driver cover for each site as well as expanding the team that produces the food.

Carla said: “I believe the business got popular mostly because the whole concept is they are mobile, they go where they are needed.

“The fact we make our own food and it is fresh products is a big factor, people like when food comes to them and it is fresh and homemade.

“People at work are busy and they have got a lot to do with their jobs so they want to eat quickly and we provide that convenience.”

The catering service also provides corporate catering which will be supplied through the Sandwich Van.

The couple is planning on opening a third hub before the end of the year in Swinford, Leicestershire which is central to Corby, south Leicester, Northampton, Kettering and Coventry.