A food company has teamed up with a council to promote biodiversity in the area.

Team members from Moy Park, based in Gonerby Road, are working with South Kesteven District Council volunteers for their latest biodiversity initiative in the Grantham area.

Representatives revisited the site where 66 hawthorn hedges were planted in Dysart Park last year.

Zane Wojtowicz, health, safety and environment officer at Moy Park Grantham, said: “As a business, we’re proud to contribute to projects like this and support the local environment in which we live.

“Thanks to the team at South Kesteven District Council for supporting us with this initiative, helping us create greener and more diverse urban spaces in our local communities.”

The team also recently planted another 12 varieties of flowers in Dysart Park, bringing the overall total of plants to 240, providing more natural habitats for insects and wildlife.

Daniel Barker, chargehand at SKDC, said: “Huge thanks to Moy Park for championing this biodiversity initiative.

“It’s always a pleasure to support local businesses on projects such as this, helping meet the council’s objectives on climate change and conservation of our local environment.”