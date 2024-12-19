A former bingo hall could be turned into a self storage site.

Applicants 4 Brothers Properties Ltd have submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council to turn the former Buzz Bingo hall in Venture Way, Grantham, into a self storage unit.

The proposals involve the change of use of the hall, as well as creating two roller shutter doors to the east of the building and a new entrance for a reception area.

The former Buzz Bingo hall in Grantham. Photo: Eddisons incorporating Banks Long & Co

Alongside the existing car park, a further 15 drive-up units would be built and a 2m security fence and security gates.

The proposed unit will be open Monday to Friday from 8am until 6pm, Saturdays 8am to 3pm and Sundays from 8am to 2pm.

The bingo hall opened in February 2019, but closed down last year as it was one one of nine Buzz Bingo sites across the country to close.

It was later put on the market for £1.2 million.



