Coombes boot repairers and cobblers, was opened in 1889 by James Coombs, born in 1862 in Hartlepool.

His business was established in Lincoln, where he asked his brother in law, Arthur Bilton, brother of James’s wife Edith, to help him in his new venture. Arthur had recently become a widower, aged 23, in 1890, when his wife died in childbirth and he moved back to live with his parents and young son William in Whitby.

In 1895 Arthur returned to Lincoln and married Kate Mary King. He moved to the new purpose built office and adjoining warehouse and factory. He later went on to become joint managing director and later governing director.

Coombes was based in Grantham high street.

Timpson is now in place of the former shop

The family later moved to Harrogate, where the Coombes head office was situated. In all Arthur Bilton worked for the company for 53 years. The business went from strength to strength and eventually became the largest shoe repairer chain with over 200 shops.

The Coombes business was eventually sold to Mister Minit, which in turn was taken over by Timpson. The High Street shop in Grantham, had remained on the same site during the transition from Coombes through to Timpson.