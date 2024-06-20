A former 15-bedroom care home has been put up for sale.

Castlegate House in Grantham is on the market for £550,000.

The Grade II listed property, formerly known as Castlegate House Residential Home, closed in July last year due to increased costs and fluctuating occupancy.

Castlegate House, in Grantham.

In January, owners Castlegate House Rest Home Ltd, applied to South Kesteven District Council to turn the building into a 23-bedded house of multiple occupancy for up to 35 people.

These plans were refused in April.

Within the building, there are two lounge areas, an office, kitchen, dining room and five bedrooms, with a communal bathroom and other bathroom facilities on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are a further 10 bedrooms with bathroom facilities.

The second floor includes four offices, storage and another kitchen.

At the back of the property, there is a garden area and off-street parking for around four vehicles.