A former comedian of the year tops the bill at a comedy night.

The next Funhouse Comedy Club will be held on Thursday (November 28) at the Grantham Railway Social Club in Huntingtower Road.

Topping the bill is Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year for 2018 Jack Gleadow.

Jack Gleadow

Originally from Hull and claiming to have illegitimate Chuckle Brothers heritage, he is one of the most unique performers on the UK comedy circuit today.

Opening the night will be Alun Cochrane, who has appeared on numerous TV shows including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Russell Howard’s Good News, Mock the Week and Coronation Street.

Also appearing is the incredibly funny cutlery sage Ian Crawford, with his unique safety advice.

Compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £15 in advance. Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.