The owner of a former pub has revealed more about her plans to turn it into a cookery school, as well as cafe, health clinic and shop.

Dee Murray, owner of Menochef, has submitted plans to North Kesteven District Council to convert The Three Kings Inn in Threekingham, into a cookery school, organic cafe and bar, shop and health clinic.

Dee, who has invested over £500,000 into the site, hopes the site can be “much more of a community hub everyone can enjoy”.

Dee Murray

She added: “This pub has been closed for a considerable amount of time.

“It previously did very well, but generally it was having a bad time in the lead up to covid.

“I was looking for a physical premises for a venue where people could have a drink, have some food, be social and learn something as well.

The Three Kings Inn

“When I saw this pub was for sale I thought ‘wow’, and thought it would be amazing to have an organic cafe and shop in here, as well as a cookery school.

“I also thought no-one is going to buy a pub and run it as a pub.”

Dee believes her plans will breathe new life into this former pub, with “cafe culture growing” and British pubs on the decline.

She said: “The British pub has long been a cornerstone of community life, but in recent years, closures have reached alarming levels.

“While pubs are closing, cafes are thriving. To adapt to these modern trends, The Three Kings is being reimagined as a thriving, multi-purpose destination.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

“I also think it will bring a huge benefit to the community. It is not one size fits all.

“It gives everyone the opportunity to experience something that is safe, very inviting, but also vibrant and relaxing, as well as very community driven.

“Things have to move on and evolve. We hope to become a part of the fabric of the building, which has had many purposes before it was a pub.”

Dee also hopes the different strands of the business will promote a healthier lifestyle within the community.

The cookery school, planned for an old events space of the pub, will include an eight-station cookery space for a maximum of 14 people.

Dee said: “We will be teaching a range of things, but generally teaching people about cooking healthier things.

“We will also do a lot of special days where people are learning more about what they are eating, where it comes from and supporting local organic farmers.

“The cookery school will be aimed toward that healthier cooking lifestyle and learning more about processed foods.

“It will also be aimed towards all age groups.”

The health clinic, proposed to be in an outbuilding in the back, will offer a holistic health approach.

Dee added: “The holistic health clinic will provide both clinical and holistic treatments and consultations.

“Many people are turning to private clinics due to NHS waiting times, especially when symptoms are debilitating or time-sensitive.

By offering a range of healthcare options, the clinic will help bridge the gap for those struggling to get the support they need.”

The organic cafe and shop are planned to front the building. Dee says these will both locally sourced food and drink.

She said: “Customers will be able to enjoy organic meals on-site or purchase artisanal ingredients to take home, supporting local farmers and reducing environmental impact.”

Dee’s company Menochef is a business that provides recipes and nutritional health ideas to women going through the menopause.

She says some Menochef meals will be part of the cafe menu, the site will not be primarily aimed towards women but everyone.