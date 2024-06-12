A former Grade I listed hotel has been put up for sale.

Colliers and Enterprise Hotels and Hospitality are accepting offers for Stoke Rochford Hall, near Grantham, for over £5 million.

The former hotel closed down earlier this year after claims its use as asylum accommodation “forced the hotel into closure”.

Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.

The Jacobean manor comes with 113-bedrooms, 135-bed halls of residence, an unused conference suite for 300 people and 28.8 acres of land.

John Sullivan, of Colliers Hotels, said: “Stoke Rochford Hall is one of the most esteemed country house hotels in the East Midlands.

“Although it currently needs some work, the architectural and historical significance of this asset is utterly mesmerising and the grounds which surround it are equally as spectacular.

“With many underused buildings on site we expect to receive a strong level of interest for this opportunity, as it is seldom a property of this stature to come up for sale.

“It is a privilege to be instructed by Talash Hotels to find the next custodian of this stunning local landmark.”

Within the 28.8 acres, there is also an obelisk to commemorate Sir Isaac Newton, who was born in nearby Woolsthorpe Manor.

Gavin Wright, of Enterprise Hotels and Hospitality, said: “This stunning hotel provides investors with the unique opportunity to acquire a substantial property with several identified asset management opportunities.

“It would be ideal for an established operator to come in and add this unique hotel to their existing portfolio, placing their own stamp on the estate while still respecting its history and heritage.

“I’m sure that Stoke Rochford Hall will remain part of the fabric of the Lincolnshire community and celebrate local events for years to come.”

Originally designed by architect William Burn for the Turnor family, the hall dates back to 1843.

The Turnor family lived in the home until the mid-20th century and during the Second World War it was occupied by the War Office.

In 1948, it was bought by Kesteven County Council and it became a teacher training college. It then changed to a conference centre for the National Union of Teachers in 1978.

Following a fire in 2005, much of the house was destroyed apart from the north wing.

In 2007, English Heritage commissioned a restoration programme of the building, costing £12 million, before it reopened in 2008.

In 2022, it was announced the hall would be used as asylum accommodation, but the Home Office ended the contract in February.

