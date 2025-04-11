A former cleaning company warehouse is on the market for £800,000.

The Micronclean building on Swingbridge Road in Grantham is being marketed by Eddisons of Lincoln.

The 12,079sqft (1,122sq m) site includes an open-plan factory with 4.27m working height, two-storey offices and three rear storage buildings.

Cleaning MicronClean firm shut its Grantham doors last year after exiting industrial workwear market. Photo: Google Streetview

Located in an established industrial estate, the site has vehicle access, circulation space and front parking.

Business rates and charges may apply.

Micronclean, which previously had a contract with British Steel, announced its Grantham closure in October as it exited the heavy industrial workwear market.

The site includes factory space, offices and car parking on busy industrial estate according to its entry on Rightmove. Image: Rightmove

The company said the move lets it focus on core cleanroom operations.

It has since transferred its order book to service provider Lindström.

Micronclean bosses praised the Grantham team but said the closure supports future growth, including cleanroom expansion and a zero-carbon laundry.

"It is never easy to decide to close a facility, especially one that has been integral to our business since its opening in 1989," said Greg Cochran, director at Micronclean at the time.

"I would like to personally thank our Grantham staff for their hard work, dedication, and the high-quality service they have consistently provided to our customers.

“And I’d like to thank our loyal customers for their business over the years.”

The deal included customer contracts, related textiles, and the transfer of on-site service personnel.

Lindström took over more than 180 customers – mainly in heavy and food industries.

Bosses said the acquisition strengthened Lindström’s presence in the UK, where it already serves over 4,400 customers and operates centres in Bedford, Bradford, Manchester and elsewhere.