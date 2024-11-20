Land formerly used for a maltings is on the market for over £2 million.

The 6.23 acre development site in Springfield Road, Grantham, was the base for Bairds Malt. This was the town’s final maltings to close in 2021.

The buildings, which are 72,980 sq ft, still stand but a planning report with a demolition quote is available for anyone interested.

Bairds Malt.

The report also shows how the site has the ‘potential for redevelopment’ for employment, residential, hotel, leisure, food and drink, or a mix of the different uses.

The original maltings were built in 1964 and produced around 30,000 tonnes of malt a year, mostly for UK brewers.

The site is 6.23 acres. Photo: Rightmove

In 2021, former owners United Malt Group announced it would be closing to try and reduce costs and bring its business together at its other sites in Essex and Scotland.

Bairds Malt closed down in 2021. Photo: Google Maps

The former Bairds Malt site is up for sale. Photo: Google Maps

The former Bairds Malt site is up for sale. Photo: Google Maps

The tall malthouse building towered Grantham’s skyline for over 60 years and was frequently used for charity abseiling events.