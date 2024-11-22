A former nursery could be turned into a three-bedroom house.

Applicant Dr Monica Lascar wants to change 23A Castlegate, Grantham, into a house.

Dr Lascar, who is a specialist NHS doctor in Lincolnshire, aims to move into the house after the building is fully restored, as stated in the plans submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

23A Castlegate, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

The building, which is also Grade II listed, has been empty for 10 years after Castlegate Day Nursery closed down in 2014.

Since then, it has been used for storage.

Certain parts of the building are proposed to be removed, including part of the roofing over the stairs and also glazing over the front door and replaced with a porch roof.

The mini courtyard garden will also be restored to create a new seating area with stone paving and plants.