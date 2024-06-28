A Conservative candidate has been joined by former Prime Minister David Cameron on his campaign trail.

Grantham and Bourne Conservative candidate Gareth Davies has been joined by Mr Cameron while he knocks on doors in Harlaxton today (Friday, June 28).

Mr Cameron was Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and before the General Election was called held the position of Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

Great to be joined by @David_Cameron out on the doorstep, speaking with local residents in Harlaxton this morning 🔵 pic.twitter.com/gOi2dtBCIz — Gareth Davies (@GarethDavies_MP) June 28, 2024

He is the second senior cabinet minister to visit the Grantham and Bourne constituency during the election campaign.

Candidates standing in the Grantham and Bourne constituency are: Gareth Davies (Conservative), Vipul Bechar (Labour), John Vincent (Lib Dem), Anne Gayfer (Green), Mike Rudkin (Reform UK), Alexander Mitchell (Social Democratic Party), Charmaine Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents) and Ian Selby (Independent).



