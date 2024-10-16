A former social club building is on the market for nearly £90,000.

95A Westgate in Grantham is to go under the hammer in an online auction on Wednesday, November 6, with a guide price of £89,000.

The building used to be Westgate Social Club, but it has been empty since 2016.

The building has been the target of several arson attacks. Photo: Rightmove

Since then, it has been the target of several arsonist attacks and referred to as a “hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour”.

In 2021, plans were submitted to partially demolish the building to build a two-storey back and roof extension, as well as change it from a drink establishment and assembly hall into 15 flats.

Photo: Rightmove

However, plans were refused by South Kesteven District Council in 2022 on the grounds the applicant failed to agree affordable housing contributions.

Photo: Rightmove

The building is described as a “large industrial unit”, separated into sections of two storey and three storey areas.