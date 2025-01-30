A man who started his career stacking shelves at the local Asda store has now joined the supermarket’s executive team as chief supply chain officer.

David Lepley, who began as a Christmas temp at Asda in Grantham in 2001, has taken on a key leadership role overseeing the company’s food and general merchandise supply operations.

The King’s School alumnus will play a crucial role in ensuring the retailer delivers the value and convenience its customers expect.

David began his career at Asda Christmas temp colleague at the Asda Grantham store in 2001. Photo: Asda

His appointment marks a significant career milestone as he returns to the retailer where his journey began.

His rise from a temporary position in Grantham to a top executive at Asda is an inspiring story of hard work and dedication.

Over the past 15 years, David has worked his way up the ranks at Asda and Morrisons.

After leaving Asda in 2016, where he served as vice president of online grocery operations, David joined Morrisons, holding several senior roles, including executive group operations director.

He now brings his wealth of experience back to Asda.

Reflecting on his return on LinkedIn, David said: “I’m very proud to share that I’m returning to my roots and starting a new position as chief supply chain officer at Asda.”

Allan Leighton, Asda’s executive chairman, welcomed the appointment, stating: “Delivering the outstanding value and legendary service our customers demand begins with making sure they can get the products they want every time they shop with us.

“David has considerable experience in grocery logistics and supply chain, and I am delighted he is coming home to Asda to lead this key area for the business.”

David’s appointment is part of Asda’s broader leadership reshuffle aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for customers.