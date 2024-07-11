Four people have been charged stealing deer after an animal was discovered in a car by police in Lincolnshire.

Billy Bradford, 22, Sparky Joe Bradford, 18, from Cross Street, Langold, Worksop, and Dean Northage, 29, from Herrick Drive, Worksop, have each been charged with ‘taking a deer at night contrary to Section 3 and 9 of the Deer Act 1991’.

A 15-year-old, who can’t be identified due to his age, has also been charged with the same offence.

Four people have been arrested. Photo:stock

The charges relate to a deer being found in the rear of a vehicle which had been stopped by police officers at Dry Doddington in the early hours of Sunday January 7.

They will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 8.